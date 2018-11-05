Seagate’s 8TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive is perfect for Time Machine backups: $140 ($40 off)

Update 11/6 @ 1:10 PM: Amazon offers the Seagate Desktop 8TB External Hard Drive for $129.99 shipped. That’s good for a $20 discount and is a solid alternative to the model below, though you’ll skip the built-in USB hub.

Amazon offers the Seagate Backup Plus 8TB External Desktop Hard Drive with built-in dual USB 3.0 hub for $139.99 shipped. Typically selling for $180 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a $40 discount. We haven’t seen it for less in months, and today’s offer is also a match of the Amazon all-time low. This desktop hard drive features 160MBps transfer speeds and is perfect for Time Machine backups. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

As far as 8TB hard drives go, Seagate’s is one of the best currently available. Other models will run you $10 to 15 more, and those lack the additional USB hub functionality.

If you don’t need 8TB worth of storage, consider an $85 4TB desktop hard drive that will be more than adequate for backups.

Seagate 8TB Desktop Hard Drive features: