Target’s Holiday Beauty Box includes 5 items from top UK brands for just $10 shipped

For a limited time only, Target is offering its Best of Boots Holiday Beauty Box for just $9.99 shipped. If you’re not aware, Boots is a major UK pharmacy chain that’s known for its vast beauty sections. This new box features top UK brands Soap & Glory, No.7, and Sleek MakeUP. These items are great for holiday traveling with their small containers that will fit right into your carry-on bag. Plus, it’s a nice way to try out new products before the holidays to give you a fresh appearance. Head below to find out what’s in the box.

Target’s Holiday Beauty Box features: