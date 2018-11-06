Amazon Echo and Sonos One owners can save 20% or more on select smart home accessories

Amazon is currently running a promotion for those who own an Echo or Sonos One smart home device. You can save 20% off a selection of smart home products when you use code SAVE20 at checkout. You can also pick up a Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug or LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $10 shipped (each) when you code SAVE10 at checkout. This is limited to one per account, so be sure what product you want to pick up before ordering. Head below for more of our top picks, or to Amazon for a full list of eligible items.
Nomad Base Station
Our top picks:
- Kasa Smart Power Strip: $54 (Reg. $80)
- Also clip the $10 on-page coupon
- Kasa Cam Outdoor: $92 (Reg. $130)
- Also clip the $20 on-page coupon
- Ring Video Doorbell 2: $159 (Reg. $199)
- Ring Floodlight Camera: $200 (Reg. $249)
- …and more…
