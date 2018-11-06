Black Friday pricing on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad 128GB arrives at Costco early

Costco is currently offering its members Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB in Space Gray, Silver or Gold for $349.99. Shipping adds $5, or your can go to your local warehouse for pickup. Regularly $429, today’s deal is $64 less than B&H’s current price and the best available. More importantly, the $350 price tag is what we’re expecting to see at Black Friday, if the BJ’s Warehouse ad leak comes to fruition. Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and more.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features: