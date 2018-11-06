Black Friday pricing on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad 128GB arrives at Costco early

- Nov. 6th 2018 8:40 am ET

0

Costco is currently offering its members Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB in Space Gray, Silver or Gold for $349.99. Shipping adds $5, or your can go to your local warehouse for pickup. Regularly $429, today’s deal is $64 less than B&H’s current price and the best available. More importantly, the $350 price tag is what we’re expecting to see at Black Friday, if the BJ’s Warehouse ad leak comes to fruition. Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and more.

Be sure to grab a few Lightning Cables with your savings to complete your new setup.

Looking for Apple’s new iPad Pro? There are already a few ways to save. Head over to our roundup from yesterday for more info.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

  • 9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Apple Pencil Support
  • Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor
  • Lightning Connector

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Here you'll find all of the best iPad deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple currently offers a number of different sizes, including the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4, 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Each of the these models cover a variety of needs for students, professionals and more.

Costco

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp