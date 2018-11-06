This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $8 Essentials sale, 4K from $5, Tomb Raider $1, more

The iTunes movie storefront was just refreshed with a new batch of deals headlined by a new $8 Essentials sale. This is a great way to load up your library with classic and new films from the last 15 years, along with true stories and more. You’ll find those deals along with the usual 4K price drops and this week’s $1 HD rental down below.

$8 Essentials sale (Reg. $15):

4K films on sale

More movies on sale

This week’s $1 HD rental is Tomb Raider. It usually goes for $5 or more and today’s deal is the best out there. Follow along as the popular video game is recreated. Rated 4/5 stars.