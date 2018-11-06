Black+Decker Cordless Hand Vac hits Amazon low at $25 (Reg. up to $40)

Nov. 6th 2018

Amazon is offering the Black+Decker Cordless Lithium Hand Dustbuster Vacuum (HHVI315JO42) for $24.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly between $30 and $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low for this model and the best price we can find. It features a washable bowl and filter and a wide mouth design with upholstery and crevice tools. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers.

While this is a solid deal and the Amazon low, we also spotted the slightly smaller but more powerful Black+Decker Compact Lithium Hand Vacuum for $25 over at Target. Unless you must have one of those $150+ Dyson hand vacs, these more affordable options will certainly get the job done just as well.

Black+Decker Cordless Lithium Hand Dustbuster:

  • Lithium technology provides strong suction and extended run time, 1.5AH
  • Increased bowl capacity, washable bowl and filter
  • Crevice tool for hard to reach areas and brush for upholstery
  • Wide mouth design for large debris and cyclonic action helps keep the filter clean and suction strong
  • Lightweight and portable design. 10 hrs, Power Rating : 10.8
