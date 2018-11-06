Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Sale features up to 60% off outerwear & more for fall

Eddie Bauer’s Veteran’s Day Sale is offering up to 60% off sitewide including outerwear, shoes, shirts, pants, and more. Prices are as marked. Adventure Rewards Members receive free delivery (free to sign up).

Update your gear for cool weather with the men’s Cirruslite Down Jacket for $59. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $99. It’s available in an array of color options and features packable material that’s great for your holiday travel plans. With over 280 reviews, this jacket is rated 4.3/5 stars.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include :

