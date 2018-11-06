Igloo’s Performance Insulated Sports Jug holds 64 oz. of water and is now $15 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Igloo Performance 1/2 Gallon Insulated Sports Jug for $15 shipped. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This jug offers thick insulation meant to keep your beverages cold throughout a workout or sports game. Rated 4+ stars by over 70% of reviewers.
If you’re alright with sacrificing insulation and size, have a look at the Contigo AUTOSPOUT Straw Ashland 24-oz. Water Bottle for $9. It’s an Amazon best-seller and rated 4.2/5 stars.
Igloo Performance Insulated Sports Jug features:
- Innovative and unique, chain links integrated in handle. Hooks that hang on game fences, backpacks and more keeping hydration within reach
- Fully insulated beverage cooler keeps beverages cold the entire game, workout or other even