Now that’s it’s officially the holiday season, the gift guides from our top retailers are continuing to roll out. With Black Friday 2018 and Thanksgiving just weeks away, the Williams Sonoma Gift Guide is the perfect place to start your holiday shopping and pick up a few items for your meal preparation. You can find all of our favorites from Williams Sonoma’s Gift Guide below.

Gift Sets

Whether you’re looking for a gift for your boss, friend, or family member, Williams Sonoma’s Gift Sets are a perfect option. One of our favorites is the Moscow Mule Gift Crate for $88. This set includes two copper mules, a ginger lime Moscow mule mix, an OXO jigger, and a Williams Sonoma logo towel. Gift your loved ones with their favorite cocktail to celebrate the holidays with this wonderful set.

Monogram Gifts

Make it personalized with a monogram gift from the Williams Sonoma Gift Guide. This Marble and Brass Monogram Cutting Board is a great gift that’s priced under $40. This cutting board is modern and very on-trend for any of your holiday parties. Set cheese and appetizers out during events or use it daily when preparing meals. You can also pair this cutting board with the Marble & Brass Cheese Knives.

Ideas for the Baker

Do you have a person on your gift giving list who loves to bake? If so, you’re in luck because Williams Sonoma’s Gift Guide has an array of baking items to choose from. One item that stands out is the KitchenAid Pro Line Copper 7-qt. Stand Mixer. Yes, this item is on the pricier side at $1,000. However, if your loved one likes to bake, they’ll appreciate this item. Its copper finish will stand out in any kitchen space while its ten-speed range will provide relief from hand-stirring.

Gifts for the grillmaster

Finally, surprise the grillmaster in your life with accessories to help them perfect their skills. Williams Sonoma’s High-Heat Nonstick Steel Grill Cookware Set is designed for everything from seafood and meat to veggies and sandwiches. Their non-stick stainless steel construction can be heated up to over 660 degrees while their shallow bottoms let you stir and toss easily. Get this set of three pans for $96.

