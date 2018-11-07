Have a new MacBook Air? Check out these Anker USB-C accessories from $8 via Amazon

- Nov. 7th 2018 10:29 am ET

The latest MacBook Airs are beginning to arrive in customers’ hands all around the world this morning. And right on time, we have a fresh batch of USB-C-focused deals from Anker’s Amazon storefront. If you picked up the new MacBook Air, chances are you could use a USB-C hub to make sure all of your legacy devices can connect right up.

Leading the way is Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $39.99 shipped when promo code ANKERCH833 is applied during checkout. That’s good for 33% off the regular price, $3 less than our previous mention, and the best offer out there. This hub easily adds three USB-A ports along with both HDMI and Ethernet. Perfect for connecting with legacy devices while on-the-go with your MacBook Air. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other USB-C deals from Anker:

Hit up our Anker roundup from Monday for even more USB-C and smartphone accessory deals from $7.

Turn one USB-C port into an all-in-one connectivity station for USB, HDMI, and Ethernet. With a premium, compact body designed to go absolutely anywhere, this hub replaces an entire drawer-full of peripherals. Sync and charge your entire mobile arsenal when you transform a single USB-C port into 3 standard USB ports.

