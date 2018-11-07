Settle the New World board game style with Catan for just $30 shipped (Reg. $45)

The official Best buy eBay store is offering the Catan Board Game for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy direct. Originally $50, it has been at around $45 for about 6 months. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. The perfect addition to game night, Catan tasks 3 to 4 players with collecting resources, building roads, and developing settlements all while “avoiding robbers and earning victory points.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Fortunately, you can use your savings on the Catan 5-6 Player Extension pack at just $17 shipped (clip the on-page coupon). That’s within a few bucks of the all-time low.
Catan Board Game:
Your adventurous settlers seek to tame the remote but rich isle of Catan. Start by revealing Catan’s many harbors and regions: pastures, fields, mountains, hills, forests, and desert. Acquire your resources through trades, cards or lucky dice (even outside your turn). Use resource combinations of grain, wool, ore, brick, and lumber to build roads, settlements, and cities. Buy handy development cards.