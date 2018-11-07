Settle the New World board game style with Catan for just $30 shipped (Reg. $45)

The official Best buy eBay store is offering the Catan Board Game for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy direct. Originally $50, it has been at around $45 for about 6 months. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. The perfect addition to game night, Catan tasks 3 to 4 players with collecting resources, building roads, and developing settlements all while “avoiding robbers and earning victory points.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.

Fortunately, you can use your savings on the Catan 5-6 Player Extension pack at just $17 shipped (clip the on-page coupon). That’s within a few bucks of the all-time low.

Catan Board Game: