These cold weather black gloves have a sleek & waterproof design for $6.50 shipped

- Nov. 7th 2018 4:04 pm ET

$6
0

Amazon is currently offering the Memphis Ninja Large Cold Weather Gloves for $6.44 shipped. That’s $3 off the regular rate and an Amazon all-time low. They’re a great option for cold weather activities with a terry lined interior as well as a water-proof exterior. Plus, its sleek outside will help to keep you warm without the bulk. With over 400 reviews, these gloves are rated 4.2/5 stars.

Memphis Ninja Cold Weather Gloves feature:

  • Insulated: 7 gauge acrylic terry line for warmth
  • Repels Liquid: HPT coating provides a strong wet or dry grip
  • Durable: Coating remains soft in temperatures as low as -58 degrees
  • Protection: Unique shell and polymer combination incorporate the latest in hand protection technology
  • Made of polyvinyl chloride foam sponge palm and 100-Percent nylon back
$6

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author