Elevate your monitor with this best-selling height-adjustable stand for $11 shipped (Reg. $20)

- Nov. 7th 2018 9:43 am ET

0

Haven Furniture Co. (100% positive all-time feedback from 2,400+) via Amazon offers the HUANUO Height-Adjustable Monitor Stand for $10.99 shipped when applying code LNTM6CLX at checkout and clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $9 discount from the going rate, beats the previous all-time low by $3, and is the best available. This adjustable stand elevates your monitor to eye level, putting less strain on your neck. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 350 customers.

And since you’re already going to be renovating your desk setup, consider putting your savings towards this pack of Velcro cables ties. So not only will your battlestation be more functional with an elevated monitor, but it’ll look even nicer without a mess of cables.

HUANUO Height-Adjustable Monitor Stand features:

  • The height can be adjusted to 2.7, 4.1 and 5.6 inch, rising your screen up to a suitable viewing height, relieving the burdens on your neck and shoulder
  • This monitor stand is made of MDF platform and ABS plastics legs, it can easily hold up to 22 lbs laptop monitors, printers etc. without wobbling and the surface will not sag within its weight capacity

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

HUANUO

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go