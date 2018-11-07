Jos. A. Bank’s Veterans Day Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide: suits, outerwear, more

Now until Sunday, Jos. A. Bank is offering up to 60% off sitewide as part of its Veterans Day Sale. Even better, it’s taking an extra 50% off clearance items. All prices are as marked. Bank Account Rewards members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery.

If you have a holiday work party, wedding, or other big event coming up, the 1905 Collection Slim Fit Suit is a must-have. It’s currently on sale for $279, which is down from its original rate of $698. This suit is timeless and can be worn for years to come. Plus, it features a modern, tailored fit that will be very flattering.

Our top picks for men include:

In case you missed it, Amazon’s Gold Box offers select dress shoes and boots to polish your outfit from $64.