Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with handcrafted leather shoes & boots from $63.50 (today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Dapper Shoes Co. (97% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its handcrafted leather shoes and boots at 33% off. Starting from $63.50, everything in the sale ships free and carries solid ratings. We have listed some Amazon all-time lows from the sale down below, but act fast as the best styles tend to sell out quickly in these dress shoe Gold Box deals. Head below for all of our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: you may need to choose your size on the listing pages below before you see the sale price.

Be sure to head over to our Fashion Guide for all the best apparel deals. We have huge deals running from Charles Tyrwhitt, Banana Republic, New Balance and Eddie Bauer, just to name a few.

Men’s Leather Brogue Oxford Wing-Tip: