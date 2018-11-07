Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with handcrafted leather shoes & boots from $63.50 (today only)

- Nov. 7th 2018 8:16 am ET

33% off
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Dapper Shoes Co. (97% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its handcrafted leather shoes and boots at 33% off. Starting from $63.50, everything in the sale ships free and carries solid ratings. We have listed some Amazon all-time lows from the sale down below, but act fast as the best styles tend to sell out quickly in these dress shoe Gold Box deals. Head below for all of our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: you may need to choose your size on the listing pages below before you see the sale price.

Be sure to head over to our Fashion Guide for all the best apparel deals. We have huge deals running from Charles Tyrwhitt, Banana Republic, New Balance and Eddie Bauer, just to name a few.

Men’s Leather Brogue Oxford Wing-Tip:

  • Rubber sole
  • Tan Genuine Leather Uppers with high quality Tunit Sole
  • Consistent wear of shoe molds the leather overtime to the shape of your foot.
  • Elegant and original, the Wingtip Oxfords can be formal or casual.
  • Fully leather lined with full leather insole and padded footbed
  • Sole Stamping will be in UK Sizes, If you order the size, US 8-8.5, Sole will shoe Size 7 and Like wise.
33% off

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Dapper Shoes Co.

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard