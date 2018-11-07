Black Friday is just over three weeks away…Yes, seriously. I can’t believe it either, but we’ve already seen several Black Friday ads leak, and now it’s time to take a look at Lenovo’s. There are some great deals here, like $99 laptops, gaming peripherals & computers, and more. Keep reading to find out more about the Lenovo Black Friday ad.

Lenovo Black Friday ad leaks early

We’re just one week into November, and ad leaks are hitting us left and right. This is great for those who want to prepare for Black Friday, as it gives even more time to check everything out and make schedules.

The Lenovo Black Friday event will run from November 19th to November 27th. New doorbusters will be available daily, free shipping like normal, and no-hassle extended returns. For larger purchases, Lenovo is even offering no interest financing for those who qualify.

You’ll find deals like the above-mentioned $99 Ideapad 130s laptop, which is great for browsing the web, writing papers, and watching some Netflix while on-the-go. For those who want to step it up, you’ll find deals on Legion T-series gaming desktops from $650.

The Lenovo Smart Displays will also be on sale, though those prices are hidden until Black Friday actually hits. You’ll be able to check out the Lenovo Smart Display landing page for more details as the shopping holiday gets closer. Lenovo will be bundling two Google Home Minis with each Smart Display purchase from 11/14-11/21, which is a $100 bonus value.

Other notable deals from the Lenovo Black Friday ad:

ThinkPad USB 3.0 Pro Dock: $129 (Reg. $200)

(Reg. $200) ThinkPad T460 Laptop: $830 (Reg. $1,650) Doorbuster on 11/22 at 6 PM

(Reg. $1,650) ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2nd Gen Laptop: From $1,000 (Reg. $1,700+) Doorbusters on various days, see page 8 of the ad

(Reg. $1,700+)

Lenovo Black Friday ad

