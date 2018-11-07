Latest Mac Mini already discounted at Mac Mall, from $764 shipped (Tax select states only)

- Nov. 7th 2018 3:02 pm ET

Best of 9to5Toys
0

Apple’s latest Macs are shipping today, but if you didn’t yet pre-order then savings may be coming your way. MacMall is taking $35 off the entry-level Mac Mini. That brings the price down to $764 shipped. Even better? MacMall only charges taxes in select states at the time of purchase. Over the course of the last few years, we’ve rarely seen any discounts on Apple’s smallest desktop. While MacMall is currently only accepting pre-orders, this is a rare chance to save and also potentially defer taxes until April. This Mac Mini sports a 3.6GHz processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. On the back you’ll find a plethora of I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3 ports and a HDMI port. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Mac Mini features:

  • 8th-generation Intel Core processor
  • Intel UHD graphics 630
  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and two USB 3 ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi1
  • macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, new built-in apps, and more

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Mac Mall

Mac Mall

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp