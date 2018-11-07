Latest Mac Mini already discounted at Mac Mall, from $764 shipped (Tax select states only)

Apple’s latest Macs are shipping today, but if you didn’t yet pre-order then savings may be coming your way. MacMall is taking $35 off the entry-level Mac Mini. That brings the price down to $764 shipped. Even better? MacMall only charges taxes in select states at the time of purchase. Over the course of the last few years, we’ve rarely seen any discounts on Apple’s smallest desktop. While MacMall is currently only accepting pre-orders, this is a rare chance to save and also potentially defer taxes until April. This Mac Mini sports a 3.6GHz processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. On the back you’ll find a plethora of I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3 ports and a HDMI port. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Mac Mini features:

8th-generation Intel Core processor

Intel UHD graphics 630

Ultrafast SSD storage

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and two USB 3 ports

Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi1

macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, new built-in apps, and more