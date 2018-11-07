When Oprah says its time to get into the holiday spirit, we listen! Unveiled today, Oprah is back at it with another round of amazing gifts for anyone on your list. Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide at Amazon features over 100 items, which is the largest list to date. Each product is accompanied by an explanation of why Oprah picked or loves it. From foodies to tech-lovers, Oprah has gifts to make sure each one of your loved ones feel special. Head below to find our top picks from Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide.

For the Foodie in your life:

Who doesn’t love food? One easy gift for someone who especially loves the grub is the TRUFF Hot Sauce with Ripe Chili Peppers for just $18. Heat up any entree with this sauce. Oprah says: “This spicy, black-truffle-infused sauce is the really delicious deal. But don’t just take my word for it: Stedman was a Louisiana Hot Sauce man for 30 years before he tasted this stuff.”

Presents for the Host or Hostess with the Mostest:

Never show up to the event empty-handed. Bring a gift for the host or hostess, such as the Urban Agriculture Companies Grow your Own Tree Kit. For $45, this kit lets them grow their own small Christmas tree inside for the holidays. Then when it’s ready, your host or hostess can plant this tree in their backyard that will grow big and tall for years to come. Plus, every time they see the tree they will be reminded of who gifted it to them.

Ideas for the Fashionista:

Fashion forward individuals can be tricky to buy for and that’s why Oprah has an array of items that majority won’t have. In almost every purse I own I am always digging to find my favorite lipsticks. This Lighted Organizer Insert for Handbags at $42 offers a handy LED light inside the bag to let you easily see all of the items inside. Plus, it’s available in ten colors, and its small size is great for date nights, holiday parties, and more. Even better, it can be easily thrown into a tote for work so you can keep all of your essentials in one place.

Tech-minded gifts:

Show off all of your recent pictures with friends and family through the AURA Digital Photo Frame. You can also upload and share an infinite number of photos with anyone who has its companion picture frame, whether they live near or far. This is great for family members or loved ones who live out of state, especially throughout the holiday season. This picture frame is priced at $250.

The full list of Oprah’s Favorite Things can all be found on Amazon. Let me know in the comments below which gift was your favorite.