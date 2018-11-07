Pikmi Pops Jumbo Plush Animals drop to Amazon low at $12.50 today (Reg. $20), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has up to 38% off select Pikmi Pops Toys. Amazon is offering completely free shipping for everyone this holiday season and today’s Gold Box deals are no exception. One standout here is the Pikmi Pops Jumbo Plush Animal (Llama, Bear, Tiger, Pony and Poodle) for $12.52. That’s about 37% off the regular $20 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Target is still charging over $17 for comparison. This is 7 inches of adorable with a “super soft and stretchy material” and surprise charms. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
This is a great chance to get a jump on your toy shopping for the holidays while they are at the Amazon all-time low. And there are even more options in the sale from $6 shipped. You’ll also want to check out the new 2018 Holiday Toy Books to get a good idea at the hottest kids’ gifts of the season. Walmart, Target, Meijer and others have all dropped new books and here’s the new printed toy book from Amazon.
Pikmi Pops Jumbo Plush Animal:
- Made from super soft and fluffy material.
- 7″ of cuteness.
- Sweet marshmallow scented plush.
- Discover 1, 2 or 3 surprise charms!
- Store all your super cute Pikmis inside the large lollipop!
- Suitable for ages 5 and up.