In the past, Toys R Us would prepare shoppers for the holiday season with the release of its yearly toy catalog. But with Geoffrey’s demise and the nationwide closing of Toys R Us, the annual book is nowhere insight for 2018. Fortunately, Amazon is stepping up to fill the void with the release of its own catalog. The Amazon 2018 Toy Book arrives with an updated take on but in the same print format that shoppers have come to know and love. Head below for an in-depth look.

Amazon 2018 Toy Book fills void

Just last month we took a look at Amazon’s predictions for what will be hot this holiday season with its Top 100 Toys list. In a similar fashion, Amazon’s 2018 Toy Book highlights what your little ones, or perhaps even yourself, will wish to find under the tree. This time around though, Amazon is taking a more old school approach. The e-commerce company will be mailing its assortment of must-have gifts to your door step as a printed catalog.

Toys R Us was previously famous for its own yearly toy book. But with the company no longer around, Amazon is hoping its release is more than enough to fill the bankrupted company’s shoes. This comes alongside the announcement of free shipping from Amazon through the holiday season.

For its 2018 Toy Book, Amazon isn’t entirely ditching its modern advantages. The company has paired its massive collection of feedback and reviews with the print medium. As a result, it will only showcase up and coming or best-selling products. That’s in contrast to Toys R Us, who prominently displayed exclusive merchandise

The guide includes the top 25 toy vendors featured with tons of different highlighted products. As such you’ll find all the big names like LEGO, Nerf, Barbie and so much more. Amazon will be mailing its toy catalogs out ahead of the holiday shopping season, and many shoppers are receiving them as we speak. It will also be available at Whole Foods stores.

Amazon 2018 Toy Book

Source: BestBlackFriday

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.