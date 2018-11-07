Piper Computer Kit introduces coding with Minecraft and more, now $210 (Reg. $275)

Amazon offers the Piper Computer Kit with Minecraft and Raspberry Pi for $209.96 shipped. Regularly $275 or more, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen at Amazon in 2018 and the lowest price available. The Piper Computer Kit introduces your kids to coding with its approachable design. Learn to build a microcomputer system and enjoy games like Minecraft and others. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Without a doubt, you’re paying a premium for the Piper kit. If you don’t need the visuals and extra instructions, consider going with one of these Raspberry Pi bundles at Amazon from under $50. You’ll get everything needed to jump start your Pi setup.
Piper Computer Kit features:
- Build your own computer: solve puzzles in Raspberry Pi edition of Minecraft by building your own computer from start to finish and continuing to build power-ups within the game through physical controls, switches, buttons, & lights
- Increase creative confidence: research proves that kids who use Piper show growth in creative confidence around building electronics by 54%
- Raspberry Pi edition of Minecraft: self contained computer running on Raspberry Pi 3 Project board – 1GB RAM – 1.2GHz Quad core CPU
- For kids ages 7+: the Piper computer kit is an exciting and educational gift for kids of all ages and experience levels. No technical experience is required to begin to build or play