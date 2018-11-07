Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller w/ iPhone + voice functionality gets 1-day discount from $110

Today only, Woot offers the Rachio 2nd Generation 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $109.99. Upgrade to the 16-zone model for $139.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added. As a comparison, these models sell for $155 and $250 at Amazon. Today’s deal is also $10 less than our previous mention. Take your sprinkler system to the next-level with Rachio’s smart controller that offers automatic scheduling based on weather and smartphone control. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
It’s pretty easy to go the low-tech route and save even further. This $19 option from Orbit has stellar ratings and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. There’s not smartphone control here, but the built-in timer makes it easy to manage your sprinklers in a variety of different ways.
Rachio 2nd Gen. Smart Sprinkler Controller features:
- UNBEATABLE USABILITY. Download the Rachio app to care for your lawn remotely with your smartphone, tablet or laptop, use a connected home system or run zones directly from the controller itself.
- ADAPTS TO YOUR LAWN. Set your own schedules or input details like plant type and sun exposure to let Rachio automatically water your lawn with exactly what it needs to thrive, and not a drop more.
- ONLY WITH RACHIO – RAIN AND WIND SKIPS. Rachio Weather Intelligence uses comprehensive weather data to automatically adjust your irrigation schedule based on the latest local forecasts.