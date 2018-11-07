Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller w/ iPhone + voice functionality gets 1-day discount from $110

Today only, Woot offers the Rachio 2nd Generation 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $109.99. Upgrade to the 16-zone model for $139.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added. As a comparison, these models sell for $155 and $250 at Amazon. Today’s deal is also $10 less than our previous mention. Take your sprinkler system to the next-level with Rachio’s smart controller that offers automatic scheduling based on weather and smartphone control. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

It’s pretty easy to go the low-tech route and save even further. This $19 option from Orbit has stellar ratings and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. There’s not smartphone control here, but the built-in timer makes it easy to manage your sprinklers in a variety of different ways.

Rachio 2nd Gen. Smart Sprinkler Controller features: