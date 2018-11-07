Find Ray-Ban sunglasses at just $65, including top styles for fall + free shipping

For a limited time only, Jomashop’s Ray-Ban Flash Sale offers select styles for men and women at just $65 with promo code RBS20. Free shipping applies on all orders. The Aviator Full Color Brown Classic Lens Sunglasses can be worn by both men or women and are on sale for just $65. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally $173 and are currently at Ray-Ban for that price. Their tortoise frame and aviator design make them a classic piece to add to your wardrobe. They also feature 100% UV protection. These sunglasses can be easily dressed up or down. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

