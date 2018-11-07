Top Greener takes 20% off a selection of its In-Wall USB Outlets starting at $21 shipped

Top Greener Inc. via Amazon is getting in on the Black Friday festivities early and taking 20% off a selection of its in-wall outlets with USB ports starting at $21 shipped when code TGBF2018 has been applied at checkout. One standout is the 36W Dual 2.4A USB Wall Outlet for $23.51. That’s good for a $7 discount and is the best we’ve tracked thus far. Across the board, Top Greener charging accessories are highly-rated. Head below for more discounts and be sure to use code TGBF2018 to lock in the savings.
Other Top Greener Outlet deals include:
- 5.8V USB-A and USB-C: $21 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Three 2.4A USB port two-pack: $31.50 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Three 2.4A USB port six-pack: $91 (Reg. $113) | Amazon
Top Greener Wall Outlet features:
- In-Wall Quick Charge 2.0 USB wall outlet, providing 75% faster charging to compatible devices
- Two Quick Charge 2.0 USB ports, each port reaches 18 Watts output, charge two devices at full speed simultaneously
- Compatible with: Samsung Galaxy S7, S6, Plus, Note 4 & 5, LG G4, Nexus 6 and more. *Please check Qulacomm’s official site for full compatibility list
