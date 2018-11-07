Top Greener takes 20% off a selection of its In-Wall USB Outlets starting at $21 shipped

- Nov. 7th 2018 1:27 pm ET

0

Top Greener Inc. via Amazon is getting in on the Black Friday festivities early and taking 20% off a selection of its in-wall outlets with USB ports starting at $21 shipped when code TGBF2018 has been applied at checkout. One standout is the 36W Dual 2.4A USB Wall Outlet for $23.51. That’s good for a $7 discount and is the best we’ve tracked thus far. Across the board, Top Greener charging accessories are highly-rated. Head below for more discounts and be sure to use code TGBF2018 to lock in the savings.

Other Top Greener Outlet deals include:

Top Greener Wall Outlet features:

  • In-Wall Quick Charge 2.0 USB wall outlet, providing 75% faster charging to compatible devices
  • Two Quick Charge 2.0 USB ports, each port reaches 18 Watts output, charge two devices at full speed simultaneously
  • Compatible with: Samsung Galaxy S7, S6, Plus, Note 4 & 5, LG G4, Nexus 6 and more. *Please check Qulacomm’s official site for full compatibility list

