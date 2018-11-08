Keep your gear in order with the $7 AmazonBasics Organizer (All-time low, reg. $18)

Amazon is now offering the AmazonBasics Tool Organizer with Adjustable Compartments for $6.99 shipped as an add-on item. That means you’ll need to include it in an order of at least $25 to redeem the special price. Regularly $18, this is a new Amazon all-time low. Backed by a 1-year warranty, it features a clear locking lid to keep things neat and visible along with movable inner walls for custom-sized compartments. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of Amazon reviewers.

It’s not easy to find a similar product for this low. However the Stanley Sort Master is currently about $2 less (also an add-on item with $25+) and you’ll fit a lot more gear in the affordable $20 4-piece Tactix Hardware Organizer. Either way, these can be great for techies with too many adapters or cable leads as much as they are for hardcore LEGO builders.

AmazonBasics Tool Organizer: