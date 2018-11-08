Upgrade to cast iron cookware in today’s Gold Box from $17: dutch oven, skillet, more

- Nov. 8th 2018 7:41 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Supply Shop (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering a series of Bruntmor cast iron cookware starting from just under $17. Everything ships free and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout here is the Pre-Seasoned 2-in-1 Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven and Domed Skillet Lid for $29.77. That’s more than $10 off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This is essentially a 5 Quart Dutch oven with a lid that doubles as a skillet. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Most Dutch ovens of this capacity go for at least $10 more than today’s deal including the popular Lodge model. However, this Gibson is slightly less and the AmazonBasics option is always $30.

2-in-1 Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven:

  • 5-quart pre-seasoned heavy duty cast iron dutch oven and casserole with a lid that doubles down as a skillet
  • Sturdy, integrated side handles on base and lid for secure transport and handling
  • Oven safe, hand wash recommended, unparalleled in heat retention and even heating
  • Included domed iron cover adds versatility and space for roasts
  • Perfect for oven-to-table presentations of soups, stews, beans, or any family favorite
