Early Black Friday deal: Lenovo 2-in-1 Convertible 11-inch Chromebook $179 (Reg. $279)

As part of its Early Black Friday sale, Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo 2-in-1 11-inch Chromebook 2.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $179 shipped. Regularly $279, today’s deal is good for $100 off and a new all-time low price. This full-feature convertible Chromebook sports a touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, and HDMI output. Early reviews are positive much like Lenovo’s other Chromebooks on the market today. With your savings, be sure to grab a new sleeve to keep your Chromebook safe. We’re big fans of these low-cost sleeves from AmazonBasics at under $10.

Maximize productivity with this 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook computer. Its MediaTek processor and 4GB of RAM power its Chrome operating system, and the 32GB solid-state drive stores and protects necessary files. This Lenovo Chromebook computer has a 720p webcam for taking HD photos and video and videoconferencing with friends and associates. Automatically downloads and installs security and software updates, so you don’t have to waste your time managing patches and waiting for restarts.