Otterbox launches five new Star Wars cases for iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S9+

Otterbox is out today with a range of new Star Wars cases for iPhone as a part of its Symmetry Series. The new options are compatible with both old and new iPhones alike and Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ and feature Darth Vader, R2D2, Boba Fett, and a Stormtrooper.

Available starting today, the new Star Wars cases for iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ come in five designs: Stolen Plans (R2D2), Boba Fett, Darth Vader – Sith Lord, Stormtrooper Emblem, and Darth Vader Emblem.

The cases are available for iPhone 7/8, 7 Plus/8 Plus, X, XS, XS Max, XR, and the Samsung Galaxy S9+ from $45 to $55. The Stolen Plans R2D2 case is the only new option available for the Galaxy S9+.

Otterbox Star Wars cases for iPhone Highlights:

Stylish designs: inspiring Star Wars graphics express your allegiance

Slim profile: sleek design slips easily into pockets and purses

Screen bumper: raised, beveled edge helps protect touchscreen

Easy installation: one-piece design slips on and off in a flash

These new designs join Otterbox’s previously released Star Wars Galactic Collection and Solo: A Star Wars Story Collection.

For more options, be sure to check out our roundups of the best iPhone cases: