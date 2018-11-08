Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless Electric Razor is $100 in pre-Black Friday sales (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Arc5 Men’s 5-Blade Cordless Electric Razor (ES-LV65-S) for $99.99 shipped. It is also now matched at Target and as a part of Best Buy’s Early Black Friday deals. Regularly $150, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison, Walmart is currently charging $140. This wet/dry shaver will run for 45 minutes wirelessly on a single one-hour charge and features a pop-up trimmer. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,250 Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
If you don’t need all the bells and whistles of the Panasonic above, we highly recommend the Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver at $30 shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers.
You’ll also find up to $60 off highly-rated Braun shavers as part of the Best Buy Early Black Friday sale.
Panasonic Arc5 Men’s Cordless Electric Razor:
Know you are getting the closest shave possible with this Panasonic Arc5 shaver. The shaving sensor monitors the density of your beard and adjusts power to the five ultrasharp Nanotech blades. This waterproof Panasonic Arc5 shaver works wet or dry and has a sonic vibration cleaning mode for easy maintenance.