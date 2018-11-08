Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless Electric Razor is $100 in pre-Black Friday sales (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Arc5 Men’s 5-Blade Cordless Electric Razor (ES-LV65-S) for $99.99 shipped. It is also now matched at Target and as a part of Best Buy’s Early Black Friday deals. Regularly $150, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison, Walmart is currently charging $140. This wet/dry shaver will run for 45 minutes wirelessly on a single one-hour charge and features a pop-up trimmer. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,250 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles of the Panasonic above, we highly recommend the Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver at $30 shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers.

You’ll also find up to $60 off highly-rated Braun shavers as part of the Best Buy Early Black Friday sale.

Panasonic Arc5 Men’s Cordless Electric Razor: