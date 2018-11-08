Best Buy’s early Black Friday Apple sale takes $100 off 9.7-inch iPad, Apple Watch Series 3 from $229, more

It’s been a huge morning for Black Friday news, headlined by Best Buy revealing its Thanksgiving week ad. And while there are a number of notable deals still to come, Best Buy is making some of its top Black Friday offers available now. This includes hefty discounts on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad, the previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro and Apple Watch. Head below for all of the best Apple-related deals.

After Apple announced new iPads at its October event, it’s been unclear how things would shake out on Black Friday. Today’s Best Buy ad leak has given us some insight into how Thanksgiving week will play out. But now we’re getting some deals ahead of time. Headlining is $100 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB, which brings the price down to $329.99 shipped. That’s the best price that we’ve ever tracked on the new Apple Pencil-equipped model and quite possibly the lowest we’ll see all year. If you don’t need Apple’s latest iPad Pro design, consider going with the older 10.5-inch model which is also up to $150 off.

Apple Watch Series 3 is also seeing a $50 discount in Best Buy’s early Black Friday event. The deals start at $229 shipped, marking one of the first notable new condition deal we’ve seen since Apple lowered prices following September’s event. There’s both GPS and Cellular configurations available here alongside Nike styles and more.

Be sure to use your savings on a new Apple Watch band. Our roundup of the best options starts at $5 across just about every style imaginable.

Best Buy is also taking up to $250 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models. We’ve seen a steady stream of MacBook deals since the latest Air models were introduced. While discounts of up to $300 have been available, these offers are the best current prices in most instances.

We’ll have even more coverage of our favorite deals from Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale in the coming hours. You can check out the entire event right here. Don’t miss the rest of our Black Friday ad leaks and news. We’ve already seen Walmart, Target, Amazon and plenty of others drop their Black Friday ads with plenty more still to come.