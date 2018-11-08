Patagonia’s Web Specials features up to 50% off jackets, pullovers & more from $60

Patagonia discounts its Web Specials at up to 50% off, including jackets, pullovers, T-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $75+ receive free delivery.
The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover for $69. That’s a savings of $30 off the original rate. This pullover will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Its high-neck collar will provide extra warmth in cool weather while its zippered chest pocket is great for storing small essentials. It’s also available for women as a hoodie for $95, down from $159. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nano Buff Bivy Pullover $153 (Orig. $219)
- Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Fleece $69 (Orig. $99)
- Down Snap-T Pullover $100 (Orig. $199)
- Nano-Air Lite Hybrid Jacket $139 (Orig. $199)
- Crosstrek Fleece Jacket $89 (Orig. $149)
Our top picks for women include:
- Stretch Rainshadow Jacket $139 (Orig. $199)
- Nano Puff Bivy Pullover $153 (Orig. $219)
- Lightweight Snap-T Pullover $60 (Orig. $119)
- Crosstrek Jacket $75 (Orig. $149)
- Performance Better Sweater Hoody $95 (Orig. $159)
