Kickstart your smart home w/ these Samsung SmartThings kits from $100 (up to 33% off)

- Nov. 8th 2018 4:44 pm ET

Amazon offers the Samsung SmartThings ADT Wireless Home Security Starter Kit for $199.99 shipped. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s SmartThings kit works in conjunction with ADT to offer professional monitoring, smart home control, and more. Over 50% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Amazon also has the Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit on sale for $99.98 shipped. That’s good for a $20 discount, matches our previous mention, and is right at the Amazon all-time low. It doesn’t offer the same comprehensive security monitoring that the ADT-equipped system does, but it’s perfect for kickstarting your smart home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.  

Use your savings from either of the offers and expand your new smart home system with additional motion sensors, smart plugs or even a Z-Wave smart lock. Still looking to scratch your home automation itch? Check out our list of other Z-Wave recommendations.

Samsung SmartThings ADT Security System features:

Protect your family quickly and easily with Samsung SmartThings ADT Home Security Starter Kit. With optional, no-contract ADT professional monitoring available at low month-to-month rates of less than $1/day, you can rest easy knowing your family is safe and secure. Mobile alerts keep you in the know; whether you’re at the grocery store or on vacation, you can always be sure your home is secure.

