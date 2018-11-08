Upgrade your Wi-Fi with these 802.11ac Routers from $16: TP-Link Deco M9 bundle $280, more

- Nov. 8th 2018 2:13 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router and Smart Home Hub bundled with a free two-pack of TP-Link HS105 Smart Plugs for $279.99 shipped when taking advantage of the on-page “Buy 1 Get 1 promo” under the product price and checking out with code 20DECOM9PLUS. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $20, and is a new all-time low. With smart home functionality built-in, this mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 4,500-sq. ft with 1.5Gbps speeds. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 240 shoppers. Head below for more.

Other notable 802.11ac Wi-Fi deals:

 TP-Link Deco M9 Plus features:

The Deco M9 Plus is a high-speed tri-band mesh WiFi system and smart hub in one. Two units cover up to 4,500 sq. ft. and 3-5 bedrooms with seamless WiFi no matter the shape of your home. It can replace ZigBee and Bluetooth smart hubs, connect smart devices and control them all through one app.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go