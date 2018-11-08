Upgrade your Wi-Fi with these 802.11ac Routers from $16: TP-Link Deco M9 bundle $280, more

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router and Smart Home Hub bundled with a free two-pack of TP-Link HS105 Smart Plugs for $279.99 shipped when taking advantage of the on-page “Buy 1 Get 1 promo” under the product price and checking out with code 20DECOM9PLUS. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $20, and is a new all-time low. With smart home functionality built-in, this mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 4,500-sq. ft with 1.5Gbps speeds. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 240 shoppers. Head below for more.

Other notable 802.11ac Wi-Fi deals:

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus features: