Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Templar Battleforce, Extreme Agenda, more

- Nov. 9th 2018 10:00 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Extreme Agenda, Templar Battleforce Elite, Twilight Struggles, Space Marshals 2, forma.8 GO and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Spite & Malice: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Twilight Struggle: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Splendor™: The Board Game: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: forma.8 GO: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Articulate it! Pro: $28 (Reg. $47)

iOS Universal: Articulation Assessment ToolKt: $30 (Reg. $50)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Reckless Getaway: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Learn French – MosaLingua: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wake N Shake Alarm Clock: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Azkend 2 – The Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beach Games: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: ReadKit: $5 (Reg. $10)

