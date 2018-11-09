CORSAIR is primarily recognized for their quality PC gaming peripherals, however, more recently they’ve been known for their components. The computer gaming company makes everything from keyboards and mice, to power supplies and now SSDs. A few years ago, CORSAIR introduced the Bulldog, which was basically a pre-built computer (though it was missing a few parts.) Now, you can get a complete pre-built system from the company, called the CORSAIR VENGEANCE 5180 Gaming PC.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE 5180 Gaming PC specs:

This system is built to impress. The only thing that isn’t technically the current-generation is the processor, but it’s still more than capable.

You’ll find Intel’s 6-core i7-8700 processor inside this monster. Keeping that cool, you have a CORSAIR all-in-one liquid RGB-enabled liquid cooler. Below that, you’ll find NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2080 8GB graphics card. For storage, there’s a 480GB CORSAIR Force MP400 NVMe solid state drive and a 2TB regular hard drive. You’ll also get 16GB of CORSAIR Vengeance Pro RGB RAM in this system.

Connectivity-wise, you’ll get USB-C on the rear along with the normal assortment of USB-A, Ethernet, display, PS2, and audio connectors. On the front, there are two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports alongside a headphone and microphone jack.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE 5180 Gaming PC performance:

This machine is built to perform. Though CORSAIR doesn’t include the latest Intel i7-9700K, the 8700 is more than capable. The 6-core behemoth from Intel paired with NVIDIA’s latest graphics card means you’ll not have any issues driving your favorite games at high quality. You should have no problem playing 1440p 144Hz, and can likely push 4K 60Hz no problem (and maybe even further, depending on the game chosen.)

CORSAIR VENGEANCE 5180 Gaming PC upgradability:

This computer, like most gaming PCs, can be upgraded in the future should you need to. Most of the 8th generation Intel motherboards do support Intel’s 9th generation lineup through a BiOS update. So, with this, if you do end up needing more power in the future, you should be able to upgrade processors fairly easily.

Other areas of upgradability are RAM, where you’re given two extra unused RAM slots on this motherboard. So, you can pick up some extra CORSAIR Vengeance Pro RGB RAM and expand the amount your system has access to.

Graphics cards are another area to upgrade, and with the CORSAIR VENGEANCE 5180 Gaming PC, you can swap the GPU out for whatever one you’d like.

Just about everything in the CORSAIR VENGEANCE 5180 Gaming PC is user-accessible, including the power supply, storage, and other core components should you want to upgrade later on down the road.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE 5180 Gaming PC pricing:

This gaming PC isn’t on the more budget-friendly side of things, as it’ll set you back $2,399.99. But, you have to consider the internals here. The RTX 2080 alone is $849 at Amazon right now. The i7-8700 is $320, and 16GB of CORSAIR’s Vengeance Pro RGB RAM kit is another $146. So, as you can see, the components aren’t low-end here. Plus, CORSAIR backs the VENGEANCE 5180 with a two-year system warranty that covers parts and labor. Plus, lifetime 24/7 customer service for any other needs you might have. So, you’re not just buying pre-assembled components here, you’re buying service from CORSAIR as well.