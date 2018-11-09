This Game Console photo book is the perfect gift for gamers at $16 shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering The Game Console: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox in hardcover for $15.92 shipped. Be sure to clip the $1.04 on-page coupon. Regularly $25, this is both the first notable discount we have tracked and the lowest it has been at Amazon. Featuring over 300 pages of full-color photography, this book covers over 86 different gaming consoles. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.
As we have mentioned before, these gaming hardcover books make for great gifts over the holidays, especially considering most gamers are already going to have all of the actual games and hardware they want. Other game-specific titles that could make good presents include the Fallout 76: Official Collector’s Edition Guide or the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Official Collector’s Edition Guide.
The Game Console: A Photographic History:
The Game Console is a tour through the evolution of video game hardware, with gorgeous full-color photos of 86 consoles. You’ll start your journey with legendary consoles like the Magnavox Odyssey, Atari 2600, Nintendo Entertainment System, and the Commodore 64. The visual nostalgia trip continues with systems from the 1990s and 2000s, and ends on modern consoles like the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Wii U.