JOBY’s GripTight GorillaPod Tablet Stand falls to new Amazon low at $17.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers the JOBY GripTight GorillaPod Tablet Stand for $17.49 shipped. That’s good for an over $7 discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. JOBY’s GorillaPod stand features three flexible legs and an adjustable mount to hold tablets and more. So far reviews on this particular model are slim, but the smartphone version carries 3.9/5 star rating from nearly 1,100 customers.
For comparison, similar tripods sell for a few dollars more on Amazon. Those looking for desk mount option can bring home this highly-rated stand for $7.
JOBY GripTight GorillaPod Tablet Stand features
- Mount and flexible tripod for your smaller tablet between 3.7-5.4in (96-140mm) wide.
- Capture better perspectives: flexible, wrappable joints secure phone to objects and allow for adaptable camera positioning for precise control in photo or video composition.
- Stability on flat or uneven surfaces: rubber foot grips stabilize tablet for convenient media consumption and crisp photos.
- Reliable grip: rubber pads secure tablet in place, even when turned sideways.
- Secure hold after repeated use: durable polycarbonate-ABS plastic construction with steel internal structure designed to survive the wear and tear of everyday use