Step into the driver’s seat with Logitech’s G920 Xbox One Racing Wheel: $200 (Reg. $245+)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel with Pedals for Xbox One for $199.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s more than $45 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Take Forza games to the next level with Logitech’s steering wheel and pedal set. Rated 4/5 stars.

Opt for a 2-pedal option and save with the HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive for $100. This low cost alternative has a 270-degree turning radius and is officially licensed by Microsoft.

Logitech G920 Racing Wheel features:

Officially Licensed by Microsoft

Full-size racing wheel and pedals optimized for authentic racing simulation

270 degree turn radius with adjustable output options

Mount security with sturdy clamp system