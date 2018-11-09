Step into the driver’s seat with Logitech’s G920 Xbox One Racing Wheel: $200 (Reg. $245+)

- Nov. 9th 2018 4:52 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel with Pedals for Xbox One for $199.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s more than $45 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Take Forza games to the next level with Logitech’s steering wheel and pedal set. Rated 4/5 stars.

Opt for a 2-pedal option and save with the HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive for $100. This low cost alternative has a 270-degree turning radius and is officially licensed by Microsoft.

Logitech G920 Racing Wheel features:

  • Officially Licensed by Microsoft
  • Full-size racing wheel and pedals optimized for authentic racing simulation
  • 270 degree turn radius with adjustable output options
  • Mount security with sturdy clamp system

