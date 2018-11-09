Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with Magformers toys from $14 shipped

- Nov. 9th 2018 7:28 am ET

From $14
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking over 30% off popular Magformer Magnetic Toys starting at $13.99 shipped. Our top pick is the Magformer XL Cruisers 32-piece Set for $27.95. Regularly up to $40, today’s deal is within $3 of the all-time low price and the best that we can find. This model features everything needed to build your own cruiser on-the-go. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to hit up the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more Magformer kits. And use your savings on a storage bin to keep things neat and tidy when you (or your kid) aren’t building.

Magformers XL Cruisers Set features:

Create super fast cars with our lightweight XL pieces! Arriving in red and yellow or blue and orange each with unique grey edges. Use triangles, squares and hexagons and add wheels to build cars and roadsters! Lay Magformers flat and pull them up to form 3D structures. Each geometric shape contains magnets that never reject, so you’ll always hear the Magformers click.

