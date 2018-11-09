Neato Botvac D6 Laser Guided Vacuum gets first price drop to $571 ($160 off), more from $248

- Nov. 9th 2018 3:51 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D6 Connected Laser Guided Vacuum for $570.99 shipped. Today’s offer saves you $160 from the going rate at Best Buy, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. With a 120-minute runtime, the Botvac D6 features a laser-guided mapping system, Alexa control, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more. 

Amazon is also offering the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum for $248 shipped. That’s good for a $52 discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. It features a 90-minute runtime as well as Alexa integration, though you won’t find a laser-marking system like the Botvac D6. Rated 4.1/5 stars

Want to save even more? The ILIFE V3s enters at $160 and nearly 1,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. You’re ditching the premium features, but it’s great for more budget-conscious shoppers.

Neato Botvac D6 features:

Keep your floors free from pet hair and dirt with this Neato Botvac D6 connected robot vacuum. LaserSmart technology helps this vacuum scan and memorize your home’s floor plan for efficient cleaning. The 120-minute battery life ensures thorough cleaning with every use, and regular software updates provide access to new features as they are released. This Neato Botvac D6 connected robot vacuum comes with an ultra-performance filter, which collects allergens and small dust particles.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smartphone Accessories Neato

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go