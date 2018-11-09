Score off-season savings on the best-selling Outland Gas Fire Pit Table: $430 (Reg. $550)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Outland 44-inch Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table for $430 shipped. Regularly $550, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price available. This 44-inch table has a built-in fire pit. Buying in the offseason is a great way to save and jumpstart your patio for next summer. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 400 reviewers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.
Outland 44-inch Outdoor Gas Fire Pit features:
- Perfect addition of functionality and style for your backyard patio fire pits. This stunning rectangular fire table creates a truly unique fire feature that perfectly compliments any outdoor space that will draw the attention of your family and guests.
- Impressive strength and durability, low maintenance, and resistance to heat. The coffee colored UV HDPE (Ultraviolet Light High Density Polyethylene) wicker is a reliable all weather resistant material that will last. Meanwhile our powder-coated aluminum frame construction offers a strong and sturdy base.