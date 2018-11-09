Score off-season savings on the best-selling Outland Gas Fire Pit Table: $430 (Reg. $550)

- Nov. 9th 2018 7:49 am ET

$430
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Outland 44-inch Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table for $430 shipped. Regularly $550, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price available. This 44-inch table has a built-in fire pit. Buying in the offseason is a great way to save and jumpstart your patio for next summer. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 400 reviewers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Outland 44-inch Outdoor Gas Fire Pit features:

  • Perfect addition of functionality and style for your backyard patio fire pits. This stunning rectangular fire table creates a truly unique fire feature that perfectly compliments any outdoor space that will draw the attention of your family and guests.
  • Impressive strength and durability, low maintenance, and resistance to heat. The coffee colored UV HDPE (Ultraviolet Light High Density Polyethylene) wicker is a reliable all weather resistant material that will last. Meanwhile our powder-coated aluminum frame construction offers a strong and sturdy base.
$430

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Outland

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp