JBL Bluetooth Speaker + LED Light Bulb = Stocking Stuffer Supreme: $16 (Reg. $25)

- Nov. 9th 2018 4:14 pm ET

Sengled USA (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its Solo Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb with Bluetooth Speaker for $16.13 shipped when promo code 405CCBGH is applied during checkout. Regularly $25, we’ve recently seen deals at $18 and $17. Aside from the usual energy-saving benefits of LED bulbs, this model features a built-in JBL Bluetooth speaker. Pretty fun holiday stocking stuffer for that techie on your list. Rated 3.8/5 stars by 270 Amazon reviewers.

Ok, so the whole speaker in a light bulb thing might be overkill. But if you want to dive into energy savings, consider going with a two-pack of AmazonBasics bulbs for under $9.

Sengled LED Light Bulbs feature:

Solo combines the energy efficiency of an LED light bulb with the room-filling sound of JBL stereo speakers. The first product of its kind in the world, Solo allows you to stream music, adjust the volume and dim the light all from your iOS or Android device. Setting up Solo couldn’t be easier. Simply screw the bulb into any standard light socket or fixture, download the app and you’re ready to go. No need to worry about wires, cords or remotes. Solo’s compact design makes it perfect for small areas like condos, dorms and bathrooms where space is at a premium. Solo comes with a one-year limited warranty.

