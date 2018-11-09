Upgrade to ViewSonic’s 4K 60Hz Gaming Monitor for $350, today only (Reg. $525)

- Nov. 9th 2018 7:11 am ET

$350
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the ViewSonic 4K 27-inch 60Hz Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Regularly up to $530 direct from Amazon, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is a full-featured gaming monitor with 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Includes HDMI, USB, and DisplayPort and all the necessary cables right in the box. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now the gaming aspect here is going to be overkill for some. If you’d like a new 4K monitor without the extra bells and whistles consider going with this ASUS 28-inch at $299.99.

ViewSonic 4K Gaming Monitor features:

  • BE THE DIFFERENCE: 4K UHD resolution, ultra-fast response time and amazing refresh rate give you the edge in all your gaming quests
  • SMOOTH GAMING: AMD FreeSync technology enables smooth frame rates to aid you in battle
  • IN IT TO WIN IT: A fully adjustable ergonomic stand delivers the comfort you need for marathon gaming sessions
  • ULTIMATE VISIBILITY: Black Stabilization feature provides heightened visibility and detail by brightening dark scenes
  • FLEXIBLE CONNECTIVITY: The XG2700-4K supports laptops, PCs, and Macs with HDMI, USB, DisplayPort, and Mini Display Port inputs
$350

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

ViewSonic

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp