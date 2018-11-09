Upgrade to ViewSonic’s 4K 60Hz Gaming Monitor for $350, today only (Reg. $525)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the ViewSonic 4K 27-inch 60Hz Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Regularly up to $530 direct from Amazon, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is a full-featured gaming monitor with 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Includes HDMI, USB, and DisplayPort and all the necessary cables right in the box. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now the gaming aspect here is going to be overkill for some. If you’d like a new 4K monitor without the extra bells and whistles consider going with this ASUS 28-inch at $299.99.

ViewSonic 4K Gaming Monitor features: