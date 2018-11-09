Brave the Wasteland in Fallout the Board Game at its Amazon low of $40 (Reg. up to $60)

- Nov. 9th 2018 8:37 am ET

Amazon is offering the Fallout Board Game for $39.95 shipped. It regularly sells for $60 at GameStop, but has been closer to around $50 at some retailers lately. This is a new Amazon all-time low. If you have already put hundreds of hours into Fallout 4, this is a great way too keep you in the spirit for the Fallout 76 release on November 14th. Players “explore the wasteland, fight enemies, and complete quests to level up their Survivor” across 4 scenarios based on the events in Fallout 3 and 4. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

GameStop has a nice expansion for the game as well known as New California. The $40 add-on includes two new scenarios, co-op, new map tiles, loot cards and more.

And for all you vault dwellers out there, the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition is back in-stock for Xbox One and PC at Amazon for $200. Among other things, it features a full-scale wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet with a West Tek canvas carrying bag.

Fallout Board Game:

  • Inspired by Bethesda Soft works’ blockbuster post-nuclear adventure game
  • Players explore the wasteland, fight enemies, and complete quests to level up their Survivor
  • Offers boundless opportunities for player choice and character customization
  • Modular board arrangements and Branching quests allow for endless replay ability
  • Includes four scenarios based on the storylines of Bethesda’s Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 video games
