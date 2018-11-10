This 12000mAh portable battery recharges w/ a Lightning cable for $18.50 (Reg. $25)

- Nov. 10th 2018 9:29 am ET

$18.50
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, OMBAR (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the POWERADD Pilot 4GS 12000mAh Portable Power Bank with Lightning Charger for $18.49 shipped. Regularly $25, this is a new all-time low by $0.50 and is the best available. This battery recharges with a simple Lightning connector, so you only need to carry one cable to power this battery and your iPhone. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

POWERADD Pilot 4GS Portable Battery features:

  • The built-in Lightning Connector has been licensed by Apple, which means you need only one cable to carry around if you are outside for your Apple devices
  • Auto detects the charging requirement from your devices and allows simultaneous charging for your devices up to 3A(max) per port
  • 12000mAh rechargeable capacity provides more than 4 solid charges for an iPhone 6/6S or about 2 charges for an iPad Mini
  • A fresh anodized finish with aluminum alloy body Unique Anti-Fingerprints design, more clearly on its surface the same size as iPhone 6s make it easy to carry.
$18.50

