Sam’s Club annual 1-day sale delivers deals on AirPods, iPad Pro, TVs, and much more

- Nov. 10th 2018 12:01 am ET

Sam’s Club has launched a new 1-day sale and it is packed with deals, including a number of better-than-Black Friday offers. This annual sale delivers great savings for Sam’s Club members. Headlining is a healthy selection of Apple deals, including Apple Watch Series 3, AirPods, iPad Pro and more. Head below for all of our top picks and more.

First up, obviously today’s deals are limited to Sam’s Club members. If you don’t yet have a membership, you can sign up here for as little as $45. This will deliver access to all of today’s best deals and other perks.

Now, let’s get to the 1-day sale. If you’ve been following along with our Black Friday guide, you’re well-aware of what deals are coming down the line. Many of those offers are already available at Sam’s Club today. If you see anything that’s on your list, consider pulling the trigger now and marking it off.

Notable Apple deals:

Tech, TVs, Gaming Consoles, more:

