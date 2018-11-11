Add 1TB of portable USB-C storage to your Mac w/ Samsung’s T5 SSD at a new low: $198 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Samsung T5 Portable 1TB Solid State Drive for $197.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more. That’s good for an over 20% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s T5 SSD features a USB-C port, up to 540 MBps transfer speeds and more in a compact form factor. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 900 customers.

Those who don’t need ultra portability can opt for a 4TB WD Portable External Hard Drive for nearly half the price at $100. You’re giving up the high performance and reliability of an SSD, but WD’s drive is a solid alternative for someone who needs more than 1TB of storage and doesnt want to spend nearly $400 on Samsung’s 2TB T5 SSD.

Samsung T5 Portable 1TB SSD features: