Add 1TB of portable USB-C storage to your Mac w/ Samsung’s T5 SSD at a new low: $198 (20% off)

- Nov. 11th 2018 10:28 am ET

$250 $198
Amazon offers the Samsung T5 Portable 1TB Solid State Drive for $197.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more. That’s good for an over 20% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s T5 SSD features a USB-C port, up to 540 MBps transfer speeds and more in a compact form factor. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 900 customers.

Those who don’t need ultra portability can opt for a 4TB WD Portable External Hard Drive for nearly half the price at $100. You’re giving up the high performance and reliability of an SSD, but WD’s drive is a solid alternative for someone who needs more than 1TB of storage and doesnt want to spend nearly $400 on Samsung’s 2TB T5 SSD.

 Samsung T5 Portable 1TB SSD features:

Store files securely on this 1TB Samsung portable SSD. It transfers data at speeds of up to 540MB/s for increased work productivity, and it connects to Android smart phones with a downloadable app, so you can backup pictures and music. This Samsung portable SSD is smaller than a standard business card for easy transport.

