Pilot the Sphero Mini Robotic Ball with your iPhone at a new low of $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

- Nov. 11th 2018 9:23 am ET

$50 $35
Amazon offers the Sphero Mini App-Enabled Robotic Ball in a few different colors for $34.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate, beats the previous all-time low by over $1 and is the best we’ve tracked. Sphero Mini lets you control and program a ping pong ball-sized robot with your iPhone. Nearly 150 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Sphero Mini includes a variety of accessories like three mini traffic cones and six bowling pins alongside its charging cable. Use your savings from today’s sale to pair your new app-controlled robot with this handy carrying case and keep everything in one place.

Sphero Mini features:

Sphero Mini packs tons of fun into a tiny, app-enabled robot about the size of a ping pong ball. Drive Mini using different modes with the Sphero Mini app, or just by using your face. Yes, you read that right. Face Drive? is a hilarious new feature that uses your facial expressions to drive the ball.

