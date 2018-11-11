Pilot the Sphero Mini Robotic Ball with your iPhone at a new low of $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the Sphero Mini App-Enabled Robotic Ball in a few different colors for $34.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate, beats the previous all-time low by over $1 and is the best we’ve tracked. Sphero Mini lets you control and program a ping pong ball-sized robot with your iPhone. Nearly 150 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Sphero Mini includes a variety of accessories like three mini traffic cones and six bowling pins alongside its charging cable. Use your savings from today’s sale to pair your new app-controlled robot with this handy carrying case and keep everything in one place.

Sphero Mini features: