Hit the trails w/ an AmazonBasics 75L Hiking Pack for $50 shipped (Reg. $75)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 75L Internal Frame Hiking Backpack for $50.32 shipped. Regularly $75, we did see it fall to $35 or so in a sale earlier this year. Otherwise, today’s deal is 33% off the regular going rate and amongst the best deals we’ve seen otherwise. This backpack is perfect for long hikes and trips with 75L of storage and a rainfly for inclement weather. It has adjustable straps and measures 26-inches long with ample storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Looking to save further? This top-rated hiking pack from Venture Pal goes for $21 with stellar ratings in a variety of colors. It lacks some of the extra storage space in comparison, but it’s tough to beat that price.
AmazonBasics Hiking Backpack features:
- Internal-frame backpack with 75 L capacity (70 L + 5 L extension collar); made of durable polyester; ideal for hiking and camping
- Extensive storage pockets and compartments; large sleeping-bag compartment; multi-directional compression straps
- Adjustable straps and padded shoulder straps for a comfortable fit; open-cell foam lumbar pad and molded channels for lower-back support and airflow
- Water-repellent exterior coating and integrated water-resistant rainfly for light rain; waterproof cover included for heavier rain; choice of color
- Measures 26 inches long; backed by an AmazonBasics limited one-year warranty