See you, Space Cowboy: Get the entire Cowboy Bebop series in digital HD for $10 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers downloads of Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series in HD for $9.99. Matched at Vudu. Regularly around $35, this is an Amazon all-time low. Also consider that individual episodes go for $3 apiece at Amazon. Purchase the entire series and you’re getting 26 episodes at roughly 38 cents a pop. First aired in 1998, Cowboy Bebop follows the adventures of a motley crew of four bounty hunters (and their dog) in the year 2071. In this writer’s opinion, it has one of the best anime soundtracks ever produced. Note that this is the English dubbed version of the series. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

After you’ve watched the series in full, you’ll have to catch the motion picture. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie – Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door isn’t available to stream, but a Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray is available to pre-order for $27 shipped. It’s due for release November 13th.

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series features: